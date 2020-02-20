Magu Presents Plaque to NCA Representative in Nigeria As He Bids Him Farewell

.

.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, on February 20, 2020, presented a plaque to representative of National Crime Agency, NCA, Paddy Kerr. .

.

Kerr was on a courtesy visit to the Commission, to bid farewell after spending over two years in Nigeria.

.

.

He was the Manager, Anti Corruption Project Nigeria, under the National Crime Agency, incharge of facilitating collaboration on projects being empowered by the NCA.

.

.

One of the projects was the delivery of forensic equipment to the EFCC Forensic Laboratory and also coordinated trainings of over 120 officers of the Commission in collaboration with the College of United Kingdom Police.

.

.

Source: EFCC News