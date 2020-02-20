NANS Pledges Support for EFCC

.

.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Kwara State Chapter has declared their support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country. .

.

The chairman of NANS in Kwara State, Comrade Salam Wasiu made the declaration on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 when he led the executive members of the students body on a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission. .

.

Comrade Wasiu praised the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission for its efforts in bringing sanity to Kwara State. .

.

" The Zonal Head sir, the National Association of Nigerian Students, Kwara State Chapter is very happy and grateful to your office for fighting corruption in this state, we are following your activities. We heard about the fresh over N200million cash recovery for the state government from treasury looters, this your efforts are commendable ", Wasiu said.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou











Source: EFCC News