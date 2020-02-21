Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Alleged N1.35b Fraud: Witness Tenders More Evidences against Ex Jigawa Gov, Lamido

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through its prosecution witness, Michael Wetkas, has given account of how the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido allegedly diverted funds meant for projects in the state to his private use through a company, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company.

The EFCC re-arraigned Lamido, his two sons: Aminu Sule Lamido and Mustapha Sule Lamido, Aminu Wada Abubakar, Batholomew Darlington Agoha, Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds International Ltd on an amended 43-count charge for allegedly defrauding the state to the tune of N1.35billion.

At the resumed trial, Wetkas who is also an operative of the Commission, told the court that EFCC’s investigation revealed how Lamido’s companies: Speeds International Limited and Bamaina Holding Company, received several payments running into hundreds of millions into their bank accounts via cheques raised by Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company between 2007 and 2013.

