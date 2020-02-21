Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

N76 Million Fraud: EFCC Grills Kano Commissioner

The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, February 20, 2020, arrested a serving Kano State Commissioner, Mukhtar Ishaq, Commissioner in the Ministry for Special Duties, for allegedly diverting monies meant for Kano Municipal Local Government while he was Chairman of the said Local Government.

Mukhtar's trouble followed a petition which states that while he was Chairman, Kano Municipal, he allegedly diverted N76,000,000 (Seventy Six Million Naira) only which was meant for projects, development and empowerment of the people.

The petitioner further alleged that the suspect ordered the deduction of N30,000 (Thirty Thousand Naira) only from the account of each council member without justification.

