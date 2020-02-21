EFCC/NYSC Integrity Group Sensitizes Schools, Donates Learni…

EFCC/NYSC Integrity Group Sensitizes Schools, Donates Learning Materials in Kano

The Anti corruption Community Development Service Group known as EFCC/NYSC Integrity CDS Group, on February 20th, 2020, sensitized and donated exercise books and other learning materials to students of Government Technical College, Kwakwachi and Government Girls College in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The CDS Group, an initiative of the Commission to carry out Anti-corruption campaign on behalf of the EFCC as part of its preventive mandate, is designed to foster attitudinal and mind re-orientation among youths and facilitate the creation of change agents across all ages and vocations.

The EFCC Integrity Club at the secondary school or college level, is also a forum for educating and creating awareness among members on the evil of corruption and how to tackle it.

For details of this and more stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org











Source: EFCC News