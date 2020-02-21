EFCC Partners with JAMB to Tackle Exam Malpractices

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, have concluded plans to enhance collaboration in checking the menace of exam malpractices and admission scam in higher institutions in the country. .

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu who was represented by the Sokoto Zonal Head of the Commission, Abdullahi Lawal, dropped the hint on Friday, February 21, 2020, when he paid courtesy visit to JAMB Head Office in Sokoto.

According to him, JAMB is such a critical organization in the country that an enhanced collaboration will enable the Commission track down Students who connive with computer experts to inflate their JAMB scores despite having low scores at their exams. “How they changed results remain a mystery to us. The Commission is investigating it and the affected students and their collaborators would soon be weeded out” he said.

Source: EFCC News