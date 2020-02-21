NANS Commends EFCC for Saving Kwara from Corrupt Politicians

The Kwara State Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has declared their support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in the ongoing fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The Chairman of NANS in Kwara State, Comrade Salam Wasiu made the declaration on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 when he led the Executive Members of the Student Body on a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission.

Wasiu praised the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission for its efforts in bringing sanity to Kwara State.

He said: "The National Association of Nigerian Students, Kwara State Chapter is very happy and grateful to your Office for fighting corruption in this State, we are following your activities, we heard about the fresh over two hundred million naira cash recovery for the State Government from treasury looters, this your efforts are commendable."

For details of this and more stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org











Source: EFCC News