Public Should Disregard Emails on Contracts, Payments Linked to EFCC

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to emails, purportedly sent from info@efccnigeria.org to unsuspecting members of the public between February 16 and 18, 2020.

Members of the public should note that the said emails did not emanate from the Commission but rather spoofing attempts by internet fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard earned money.

The EFCC does not commercialise the work it does and under no circumstances will it request for payments from members of the public.

Petitions from members of the public are filed pro bono in court by the Commission and any financial restitution ordered to be made to victims is sent directly to them.

We therefore, urge members of the public who are in receipt of any of such scam email, to kindly forward it to the Commission to enable us investigate, trace and track down the masterminds.





Source: EFCC News