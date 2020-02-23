Covid 19: Understanding what Magu said .

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to note the spirited attempts by a section of the media to take the shine off its glorious outing on the occasion of the Passing Out Parade, POP, of its Detective Inspector Course 5 cadets at the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

As was noted, the speech of the Commission's Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu on that event dwelt largely on his call on the citizens to stand up and be counted in the fight to redeem our country from corruption, an appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari for walking his talk on corruption and the trajectory of the EFCC in the anti-graft war. These were captured in the following paragraphs which drew appreciation from his audience:

"As it is often said, in our country, tackling corruption is a clarion call, given that corruption is a huge burden to the nation. It has spread its cancerous effects to all facets of our lives. Insecurity, poverty, unemployment, falling standards of education, weak access to affordable health care, failing infrastructure, questioned integrity of the electoral process, poor business environment and lower GDP growth to mention a few, are all linked to corruption”. .

Regarding the evil of corruption and the need for Nigerians to join hands in tackling the menace, Magu said, “Your Excellency, corruption is worse than cancer, Ebola-virus, Corona-virus and all other deadly diseases put together. Fighting corruption is thus a crusade against the evils of our society that are deeply-rooted and threatening to consume us. We are aware that the task is not easy and the path can be very thorny and lonely, but with determination and a high sense of mission, we are making progress towards rooting out this evil from our society. We all appreciate you as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for embarking on this mission."

