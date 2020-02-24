Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

EFCC Asks Court to Relist Babangida Aliyu, Others for Money Laundering Trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, February 24, 2020, sought the order of Justice Abdullahi Mikhail of Niger State High Court, to relist the former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and two others for trial for money laundering and breach of trust.

Aliyu had faced prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, along with his then Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko, and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Niger State Chapter, Barrister Tanko Beji, on amended seven-count charges, bordering on criminal breach of trust, but the case was however, struck out in favour of the defendants.

The EFCC through its prosecution counsel, G.K Latona, filed an application, dated February 11, 2020, praying the court to grant an order, “relisting Suit No: NSHC/EFCC/2C/2017, Federal Republic of Nigeria vs. Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu & two others, whose charges were struck out on February 10, 2020.

