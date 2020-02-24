Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Court to Hear Okupe's Application for Foreign Medical Trip, March 6

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed March 6, 2020, to hear an application filed by the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, seeking for an oversea medical trip.

Okupe is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC alongside his two companies: Value Trust Investments and Abrahams Telecoms on a 59-count charge bordering on money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N702,000,000 (Seven Hundred and Two Million Naira).

The defence counsel, Akinlabi Akinbade, had on December 24, 2019 and February 11, 2020, filed two motions before the court requesting for the release of Okupe’s international passport to enable him travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment and another application seeking the leave of the court to appeal against the dismissal its no case application.

