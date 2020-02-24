EFCC Arraigns Woman for Alleged N9M Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office on Monday, February 24, 2020, arraigned one Elizabeth Akaa before Justice M. A. Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi, on a one-count charge bordering on breach of trust, dishonesty and misappropriation to the tune of N9, 000, 000 (Nine Million Naira) belonging to the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee, Guma Chapter.

Akaa was alleged to have between 2016 and 2018 being entrusted with N27, 097,00 (Twenty Seven Million and Ninety Seven Thousand Naira) as the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee, Guma Chapter, dishonestly misappropriated a sum of N9,000, 000 (Nine Million Naira) and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 313 of the Penal Code Law of Benue (CAP)124 (Revised Edition) Laws of Benue State 2004. She pleaded “not guilty” when the charge was read to him.

Source: EFCC News