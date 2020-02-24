Extortion: EFCC Warns against Name Dropping of Magu, Officia…

Extortion: EFCC Warns against Name Dropping of Magu, Officials

…Wants Public to be Wary of Influence Peddlers

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned fraudsters especially those who have been dropping his name and that of the Officers and men of the Commission to fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public to be prepared to face the heat from the Commission.

Magu gave this warning on Monday, February 24, 2020, during a meeting with Officers and Men of the Commission at the EFCC Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

The EFCC boss also urged the general public to be wary of influence peddlers as he said that the Commission under his watch will continue to do the right thing for a better tomorrow.

He said, “There are people who have been going about, telling people that they are my friends and officials of the Commission, they go about collecting money from suspects, with a promise to influence their cases here, let me make this very clear, I am nobody’s friend.

“When it comes to the job, which is the fight against corruption, I am no one’s friend. We are working hard to make sure such people are arrested, properly prosecuted and punished accordingly”, he said.

This is coming on the heels of the arrest of three suspects for dropping the name of the Acting Chairman and some senior officers of the Commission as well as impersonation of operatives of the EFCC, which Magu noted has been on the rise in recent times.

Three persons, who are currently in the net of the EFCC, for falsely parading themselves as staff of the Commission and dropping staff names for illicit material gains from unsuspecting members of the public are Samson Sani, Chinaza Ike and one Kenneth Osita.

Source: EFCC News