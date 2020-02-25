Counter Ownership Claims Stall Final Forfeiture of Allegedly Stolen $376, 120

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, February 24, 2020, heard claims and counter claims over the ownership of the allegedly stolen $376, 120, which is approximately N136, 155, 440 million, which was up for final forfeiture to the Federal Government.

It could be recalled that the court had earlier issued an interim forfeiture order upon an ex-parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which required the Commission to publish the order in a national daily with a 14 days window for any person who has interest in the money to show cause.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, told the court that the Commission had complied with the order of the court.

Source: EFCC News