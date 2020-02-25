Court Jails Metuh for N400m ONSA Fraud, to Refund N425m to F…

Court Jails Metuh for N400m ONSA Fraud, to Refund N425m to FG

Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Okon Abang today, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 gave a seven year jail term sentence to Chief Olisa Metuh, having found him guilty of all the seven-count charges, preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. He is also to refund the sum of N425million to the Federal Government.

Also convicted is his firm, Destra Investment Limited (2nd defendant), which was liquidated by the court. The seven-count charge upon which Metu was jailed borders on money laundering, criminal conversion and diversion of funds to the tune of N400, 000, 000 (Four Hundred Million Naira).

Source: EFCC News