Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Court Adjourns Ex-JTF Commander, Atewe’s Alleged N8.5bn Fraud Trial to March 10

Justice A.O. Faji of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned to March 10, 2020 for further hearing in an N8.5bn fraud trial involving Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Atewe (Retd.), a former Commander of the Joint Military Task Force, JTF.

Atewe is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alongside Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Kime Enzogu and Josephine Otuaga on a 22-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and money laundering to the tune of N8.5billion.

The defendants allegedly conspired among themselves to defraud NIMASA of the said sum, using six companies namely: Jagan Limited, Jagan Trading Company Limited, Jagan Global Services Limited, Al-Nald Limited, Paper Warehouse Limited, Eastpoint Integrated Services Limited and De-Newlink Integrated Services Limited.

