EFCC Academy to Kick-off Anti-corruption Studies, Signs MoU with ABU

In pursuance of its preventive mandate, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State which will see the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja and the university develop a curriculum in anti-corruption studies, cyber crime and forensic.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, in his remarks, noted that the EFCC was exploring diverse channels towards raising the bar in the fight against corruption in the country. .

This he said, include incorporating anti-corruption and allied studies in the curriculum of Nigerian schools, while developing courses in anti-corruption, cyber crime and forensic. This, according to the EFCC boss, explains why the Commission is partnering with tertiary institutions for study and award of certificates in postgraduate studies, sub-degrees and diploma in anti-corruption, cyber crime and forensic studies.

Source: EFCC News