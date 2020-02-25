EFCC Arraigns Two over N52m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, arraigned the duo of Harry Uyanwanne, Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa (a.k.a Kristein Uyanwanne) alongside Temple International Church before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a seven-count charge bordering on stealing and conspiracy to the tune of N52,000,000.00 ( Fifty-two Million Naira).

One of the counts reads: “That you, Harry Uyanwanne, Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa (a.k.a. Kristein Uyanwanne ) and Temple International Church, sometime in March 2016 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, dishonestly converted for your own use the sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten million Naira), property of the late Mrs. Odemuyiwa Janet Adeola, thereby committed stealing, an offence contrary to Sections 278 and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria No. 11, 2011).”

Source: EFCC News