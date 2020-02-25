EFCC Docks Ex-Banker over N10m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, arraigned one Keshinro Babatunde, a former Head, Commercial Banking of one of the first generation banks, (name withheld) before Justice O. A. Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a nine-count charge bordering on forgery and stealing to the tune of N10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira).

One of the counts reads: “That you, Keshinro Babatunde, on or about 2016 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, dishonestly converted to your own use the total sum of N10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira) , property of Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Oseni, thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No. 11,2015.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Source: EFCC News