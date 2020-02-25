Metuh Jailed

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja has convicted the former Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh who was prosecuted by the EFCC. The Judge found him guilty of committing Money Laundering offence for being in possession of the sum of N400, 000, 000 (Four Hundred Million Naira). The judge said the prosecution proved the case of Money laundering against Metuh for taking N400million from his Diamond Bank account without any contractual award. Details later.

Source: EFCC News