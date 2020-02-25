South East NGOs Partner EFCC to Fight Corruption

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibrahim Magu has stated that the energy, zeal and demography of Nigerian youths have placed them in very vantage position to fight corruption to a standstill in the country.

Magu made the assertion through the South East Zonal Head, Ibrahim Bappa while receiving a delegation of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Youth Alliance For Good Governance to the Commission’s Zonal Office in Enugu.

“If you look critically at this war against corruption, you will see that it is no longer time for lamentation but action and you would also have noticed the Commission’s new stand towards the youth bearing in mind that they have all that it takes to fight corruption to safeguard their future against that cankerworm.”

The EFCC boss thanked the delegation for the visit, stressing the Commission’s willingness to partner with the NGO in the area of good governance and anti-corruption.

Source: EFCC News