Court Adjourns Moro’s Corruption Case till March 25

Justice Dimgba Igwe of Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned the corruption trial of the former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro till March 25, 2020.

Moro is facing prosecution for money laundering and procurement fraud matter, preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to the tune of N675,675,000 (Six Hundred and Seventy-five Million Naira).

He is charged alongside Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia, a former secretary in the ministry, Mahmood Ahmadu, currently at large and Drexel Tech Nigeria Limited, a firm involved in the ill-fated 2014 nationwide recruitment exercise of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) that consumed 15 applicants with scores sustaining injuries due to the ministry’s shoddy preparations for the exercise.

Source: EFCC News