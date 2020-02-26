EFCC Conducts Training in Evidence Handling for Military Off…

EFCC Conducts Training in Evidence Handling for Military Officers in Delta Region

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on February 25, 2020 began a two-day training in evidence handling for officers of the Nigerian Army in the various brigades of the 6 Division, comprising the Division’s Headquarters, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt; 63 Brigade, Asaba; 13 Brigade, Calabar; 2 Brigade, Uyo; 16 Brigade, Yenagoa and 3 Battalion, Warri.

Declaring the training open in Port Harcourt, Usman Imam, Head of the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC stated that the need for the Commission to secure 100 per cent conviction against oil thieves in the region underlie the capacity building workshop for the military personnel, who are the arresting officers in the illegal bunkering cases in the region.

Source: EFCC News