EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture of N60 million, Prado Jeep

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, granted the prayers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office, for the final forfeitures of N60, 000, 000 (Sixty Million Naira) cash recovered from Murtala Muhammad. .

The Commission’s Sokoto Zonal Office had on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, arrested Muhammad who was conveying the amount in four ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags inside a Black Land Cruiser Prado Jeep with registration No: DKA 67 PX (Kaduna), at No.145 Igala Hausing Estate, off By-pass Road Gusau, Zamfara State.

Source: EFCC News