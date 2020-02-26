Female Undergraduate, Two Others Bag Seven Year Jail Terms i…

Female Undergraduate, Two Others Bag Seven Year Jail Terms in Enugu .

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office on Tuesday, February 24, 2020 secured the convictions of three undergraduates, namely: Cynthia Nwankwo Ifunanya (female), 22 years, Kingsley Omenazu 27 and Okorie Kosalachi Alex 29 years before Justice I Buba of Federal High Court, Enugu, Enugu State on two separate count charges of internet fraud.

Justice Buba after reviewing the evidence against the convicts admitted that the prosecution counsel, Eunice Vou Dalyop has proved her case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted and sentenced Alex to three years imprisonment, while Ifunanya and Omenazu were handed two years imprisonment respectively. The threesome was, however, given N2 million (Two Million Naira) option of fine each.

Justice Buba, further ruled that all the items recovered from the convicts by the EFCC should be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The convicts including the lady were arrested by the EFCC at Airport View Estate Thinkers Corner, Enugu State following several calls by the residents to the increasing fraudulent activities of the convicts in the area.

Source: EFCC News