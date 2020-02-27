BDC Operator Jailed over N20.6m Fraud .

Justice I.B Gafai of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State today, February 27, 2020 sentenced a Bureau De Change Operator, Isa Abdukarim, who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to six months imprisonment. He was prosecuted on a four count charge bordering on fraud to the tune of N20,650,000.00 (Twenty Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

In the course of trial, prosecution counsel, Michael Ikechukwu Ani called six witnesses and tendered various exhibits before the court to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Source: EFCC News