Court Dismisses Ex TV Boss’s Application against EFCC

.

.

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, dismissed the application against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), by former General Manager, Kwara State Television Authority, Alhaji Abdulfatai Adewale Adebowale, seeking the court to compel the Commission to produce the reports of the sale of Kwara State government's properties from 1999, till date.

.

.

While quashing the application, Justice Oyinloye said he sympathised with the applicant but added that the law is not about sympathy. He stated that the application lacked merit and dismissed it, accordingly.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#Fraud #Corruption #Crime #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News