Court Strikes out Motion to Unfreeze Defendant’s Account in Alleged NBC N2.9b Fraud

.

.

Justice Mojisola Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, struck out the application of Patrick Are, who is the second defendant in the trial of former director-general of National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Emeka Mba, and four others for alleged N2.9billion fraud.

.

.

Are, through his counsel, I.F, Chude, had filed a motion on February 17, 2020, seeking to unfreeze his account. .

.

The court struck out the motion on the grounds that it lacked merit, noting also that it was civil in nature in a matter that was gravely criminal.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#Fraud #Corruption #Crime #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News