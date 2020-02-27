EFCC Arraigns Abuja Auto Dealer for Alleged N65m Fraud

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, arraigned an auto dealer, Anwalu Ila, before Justice S. Belgore of the High Court of the FCT, Apo, on a one-count charge, bordering on breach of trust, dishonesty and misappropriation to the tune of N65, 000, 000 (Sixty Five Million Naira). .

Ila landed in EFCC’s net when the anti-graft agency received a petition, dated July 4, 2017, from one Yusuf Dankofa & Co., solicitors of Saba Products Co. Nig. Limited, on behalf of their client, one Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru, who alleged that the defendant diverted the said sum, which accrued from the sale of five units of vehicles; four units of Range Rover Envogue, (2011/2012 model) and one unit Toyota Sienna (2012 model) valued at about N14, 000, 000 (Fourteen Million Naira).

Source: EFCC News