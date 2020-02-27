EFCC Arrests Blogger Behind Fake 'EFCC Cell' Tweet

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a blogger, Mr Dikeocha Chukwuebuka, who published a picture of a crowded open cell in his Twitter handle @TheRealDayne, claiming that it is that of Port Harcourt office of the EFCC.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Usman Imam who announced the arrest while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt today, February 27, 2020 said the suspect was picked up at about 4pm on Wednesday, February 26 in the premises of a new generation bank on Ada George Road in Port Harcourt.

Source: EFCC News