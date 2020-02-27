EFCC, Benin Zonal Office gets New Head

A. H. Danmusa, Phd, a Chief Superintendent of Police, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 assumed office as the new Zonal Head of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. .

He succeeds Muhtar Bello, a Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent, DCDS, who was recently redeployed to the Commission's Headquarters, Abuja. .

Dr. Danmusa, a top Anti-corruption czar comes into his new post with a lot of experience. Prior to his recent appointment by the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, Danmusa has served the Commission in various capacities including as Zonal Head, Enugu, Kano and Maiduguri offices.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

Source: EFCC News