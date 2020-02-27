EFCC Docks Fake Staff in Abia

The Enugu Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Ikechukwu Prospect Onyeka, before Justice Onuoha A.K. Ogwe, of the Abia State High Court, Umuahia, on a two count charge of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Onyeka was alleged to have posed as a staff of EFCC, offering to help a complainant bring an end to his case, if he would pay him some money.

Source: EFCC News