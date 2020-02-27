EFCC Kicks Against Iwu’s Move to Transfer Trial in N1.2b Fra…

EFCC Kicks Against Iwu’s Move to Transfer Trial in N1.2b Fraud Case to Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 kicked against move by Prof Maurice Iwu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to transfer a fraud case involving him to Abuja.

The EFCC is prosecuting Iwu on a four-count charge, bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1,203,000,000.00 (One Billion, Two Hundred and Three Million Naira), before Justice Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos. He is alleged to have concealed the sum between December 2014 and March 27, 2015 in an account, belonging to Bioresources Institute of Nigeria Limited, domiciled in the United Bank for Africa, UBA with account number: 1018603119.

