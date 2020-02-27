Magu Advocates Speedy Passage of Whistle Blower Protection B…

Magu Advocates Speedy Passage of Whistle Blower Protection Bill

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has called for accelerated passage of the Whistle Blower Protection Bill.

Magu made the call in Ibadan on Thursday, February 27, 2020, while speaking a one-day capacity building workshop on whistle blowing and the fight against corruption.

Represented by the head of legal and prosecution department of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office, Dr. Ben Ubi, the EFCC boss argued that the non-existence of a law protecting whistle blowers is impacting negatively on the policy and its potentials in the anti-corruption fight.

“The policy requires legal backing without any further delay. The National Assembly is yet to pass the Whistle Blower Protection Bill into law which does pose danger and exposes the whistle blower to risk and discourage more people from coming up with information to the anti-graft agency,” he said.

Source: EFCC News