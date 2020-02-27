Three Internet Fraudsters Plead Guilty in Ilorin

.

.

Three suspected internet fraudsters have pleaded "guilty" to the criminal charges levelled against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office, before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin.

.

.

The convicts; Olopade Oladimeji Solomon, Atanda Femi Benjamin and Atoyebi Samson were prosecuted on separate charges.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#InternetFraudsters #YahooYahoo #YahooBoys #Crime #Fraud #Corruption #Prison #Jail #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou











Source: EFCC News