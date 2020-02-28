EFCC Arraigns Woman for N349m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Friday, February 28, 2020 arraigned one Ngozi Philomena Okoye and her company, Menoil Oil and Gas Limited before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining goods by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N349, 000, 000. 00 (Three Hundred and Forty Nine Million Naira) belonging to one Frank Karkitie, Director of Enegas Power Limited.

The defendant allegedly purchased two million litres of Automative Gas Oil, AGO on credit from the victim (Frank Karkitie) using her company and promised to pay for the products after being sold. .

Investigations revealed that the defendant refused to pay for the products even when the products had been sold by the defendant.

Source: EFCC News