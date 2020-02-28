EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters in FCT

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, February 28, 2020, arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters at two different locations within the Abuja metropolis.

The suspects namely: Daniel Archiobong, David Ikechukwu, Alex James, Williams Vincent, Sanni Lucas, Ichado Victor O, Ubah Henry, Anifowoshe Femi and Akinseye Dipo, were rounded off in the early hours of today.

The suspects who are between the ages of 21 and 25, include some graduates, students of Oduduwa University, Osun State, and National Youth Service Corps member.

Source: EFCC News