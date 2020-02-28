EFCC Seeks Permanent Forfeiture of Saraki’s Kwara Property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has sought permanent forfeiture of two houses in Ilorin, Kwara State belonging to a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The EFCC had, on December 2, 2019, obtained an order temporarily forfeiting the houses, Plots No. 10 and No. 11 Abdulkadir Road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State, to the Federal Government.

Source: EFCC News