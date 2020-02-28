You Must Protect the Interest of the Country- Magu Charges P…

You Must Protect the Interest of the Country- Magu Charges Police Recruits

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu has advised men of the Nigerian Police Force to place the interest of the country above every other personal interest. .

Magu disclosed this on Friday, February 28, 2020 while delivering lecture at the Police Training School in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, for the 2019 Police Recruits who are currently undergoing training.

Magu, who spoke on the topic "The Effects of Corruption on Law Enforcement Agencies” said "The purpose of joining this job is to serve the Country, if you're here just to make money in fraudulent ways, your days are numbered, if you are caught, you will be shown the way out."

Source: EFCC News