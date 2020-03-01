EFCC Docks Man for Alleged N24m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Friday, February 28, 2020 arraigned one Noah Adesoyin before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos State on one-count charge of stealing to the tune of N24, 000, 000.00 (Twenty-four Million Naira) belonging to one Noel Abdullahi.

The defendant allegedly defrauded the victim when the victim approached him for the purchase of one of his properties: a two-bedroom flat under construction, situated at Cornelius Odinjor Cresent, Chevy View Estate, Chevron, Lagos State for agreed price of N25 million.

Source: EFCC News