Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

April 27, Judgement Day for Forfeiture of Saraki’s Properties

Justice Rilwan Aikwa of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned till April 27, 2020 for judgment in the enforcement of the permanent forfeiture of two houses in Ilorin, Kwara State, belonging to a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government which was filed.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had, on December 2, 2019, obtained an order temporarily forfeiting the houses, Plots No. 10 and No. 11 Abdulkadir Road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State, to the Federal Government.

The Commission urged the Judge to order the final forfeiture of the buildings on the grounds that they were built with funds allegedly stolen from the coffers of Kwara State.

The Commission also told the court that Saraki diverted not less than N10bn belonging to the state and that the sum of N1.09bn spent on the two buildings was part of the alleged stolen funds.

