Magu Cautions Students against Taking Shortcut to Success

The Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has cautioned students in secondary schools across Nigeria not to be deceived into believing that there is any shortcut to being successful in life.

Magu gave the admonition on Thursday, February 27, 2020 through the South East Zonal Head of the Commission, Ibrahim Bappa who was represented by his assistant, Oshodi Johnson while receiving a delegation of students from Gateway International School, Enugu who paid him a courtesy call.

“ Do not be carried away with the luxury of life you see on television or being exhibited by some fraudsters. Some of these things are not exactly what they seem to be. You must reflect on the sacrifices some of your parents are making to send you to school and judge whether life is that easy or not.

“The choice is yours. Either you join the Yahoo Yahoo boys and girls, enjoy life for a moment and end up in jail or you decide to study hard, be truthful and hard working and end up becoming a success,” Magu said.









Source: EFCC News