Contract Scam: EFCC Arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram’ on New Corrup…

Contract Scam: EFCC Arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram’ on New Corruption Charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal office, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil (aka Mama Boko Haram) alongside Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade on a fresh two-count charge involving an alleged N25million fraud.

They were arraigned before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maidugur.

Source: EFCC News