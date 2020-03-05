EFCC Nabs Food Vendor for Contract Scam

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on March 5, 2020 arrested one Patience Onu, who allegedly disguised as a food contractor to defraud her victims of about N5million.

Petitions received from her victims indicated that she defrauded them in the guise of selling food items to them.

The fraud, which was allegedly committed sometime in 2019 involved her claiming to sell to them food items worth N5million, including 138 bags of rice, 40 jerry cans of groundnut oil, 100 cartons of spaghetti, dried meat, bags of melon, nine jerry cans of palm oil, bag of elubo (yam powder) and 400 pieces of fabric.

Source: EFCC News