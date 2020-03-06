Ex-Oyo Court Registrar Jailed Five Years for Stealing

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Friday, March 6, 2020, secured the conviction of a former Deputy Chief Registrar of the Oyo State High Court, Mutiat Omobola Adio.

Justice Muniru Olagunju found her guilty of a one-count charge of stealing in a case preferred against her by the anti-graft agency.

The convict, who was also a Chief Magistrate in the state, was accused of stealing a sum of N22,375,913 (Twenty Two Million, Three Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirteen Naira), from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, an offence that runs contrary to section 390(11) of criminal Code, Cap.38, Law of Oyo State.

Source: EFCC News