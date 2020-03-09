Alleged N1.4bn Fraud: Court Adjourns NBA President, Paul Uso…

Alleged N1.4bn Fraud: Court Adjourns NBA President, Paul Usoro’s Trial To Mar 23

.

.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned until March 23, 2020 further hearing in the alleged N1.4bn fraud trial involving the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro, SAN.

.

.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC first arraigned Usoro before Justice Muslim Hassan of the same court on December 18, 2018.

.

.

He was later re-arraigned on March 1, 2019 before Justice Aikawa on a 10-count charge.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#Fraud #Corruption #Crime #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News