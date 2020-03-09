Court Grants Ex-Plateau Gov, Jang Leave to Travel for Medica…

Court Grants Ex-Plateau Gov, Jang Leave to Travel for Medicals

Justice Christy Dabup of a Plateau State High Court, sitting in Jos has granted a former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang leave to travel to Dubai to attend to his ailing eyesight.

E.G. Phajok, SAN, Jang’s counsel, had applied to the court, seeking for the release of his client’s international passport, which was submitted to the court in 2014 as part of the bail granted him by retired Justice Daniel Longji.

Source: EFCC News