EFCC Arraigns Man for N37m Oil Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Office, on March 9, 2020 arraigned one Ebioenang Monday George before Justice E.A. Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on 23 counts of forgery and obtaining by false pretence involving an oil fraud.

George through his company, Bravem Service Limited, while posing as a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, allegedly obtained N37million from his victim in the guise of helping to supply two barrels of Bonny Light Crude.

The defendant who was docked alongside his company, Bravem Services Limited, however pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Source: EFCC News