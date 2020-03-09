EFCC Arrests Hotelier, 79 Others in Lagos for Internet Fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a 30-year-old Oladimeji Olusegun Ogunfolaju, owner of Lakers Hotel and Lake County Entertainment in Lagos, and 79 others for allegedly involving in internet fraud.

The hotel, alleged to be a haven for Internet fraudsters, is being guarded by armed security men from three security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Navy.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation on the hotel located at 29, Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos on Saturday, March 7, 2020, following an intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

Source: EFCC News