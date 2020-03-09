Magu Charges Staff in Maiduguri on Discipline, Insecurity .

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has charged staff of the EFCC Maiduguri Zonal Office, to take the issue of discipline serious, and ensure that they shun compromise in the discharge of their duties.

"You should endeavor not to compromise the achievements recorded so far by the EFCC,” he said, noting that he was worried about the issue of indiscipline among staff.

Magu gave the charge on March 8 and 9, 2020 while on a working visit to the Maiduguri zonal office of the EFCC.

Source: EFCC News